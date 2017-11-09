OPPO F5 with 6-inch Full-Screen Display and 20 MP Selfie Camera now available in India

The OPPO F5 which was announced late October was launched in India last week. OPPO launched two variants of the F5 in India – 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM. While the company did reveal the price of both the variants of the F5 during its launch event, it didn’t share details about its availability. However, the company has announced that the OPPO F5 is now available for purchase in India.

The OPPO F5 flaunts a bezel-less design and comes with a tall 6-inch display having an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. However, the bezel-less design is not the only highlight of the OPPO F5. It does come with a 20 MP selfie camera with AI-based Beauty Mode. For regular snaps, there’s a 16 MP camera at the back.

The OPPO F5 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC that’s laced with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage and 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, only the 4 GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase in India, with a price tag of ₹19,990. The 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹24,990, but, it isn’t available for purchase right now.

The OPPO F5 4 GB RAM variant is available on both Flipkart and Amazon India.

OPPO F5 Specifications