Honor 9i Graphite Black color variant now available in India

More than a month ago, Huawei subsidiary Honor launched the Honor 9i in India. The Honor 9i comes in three colors – Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold – and starting today, the Graphite Black color variant is now available for purchase in the country.

The Graphite Black color variant of the Honor 9i can be purchased from Flipkart for ₹17,999. The Honor 9i flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Another highlight of the Honor 9i is that it comes with quad cameras – two each on front and back.

At the front, you get one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, and, on the back, there’s a 16 MP and 2 MP camera. The Honor 9i is powered by Kirin 659 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, packs a 3340 mAh.

Honor 9i Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

Be sure to check out our Honor 9i review if you are going to buy it.