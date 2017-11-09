Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Honor

Honor 9i Graphite Black color variant now available in India

By Sagar Bakre
More than a month ago, Huawei subsidiary Honor launched the Honor 9i in India. The Honor 9i comes in three colors – Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold – and starting today, the Graphite Black color variant is now available for purchase in the country.

honor-9i-1

The Graphite Black color variant of the Honor 9i can be purchased from Flipkart for ₹17,999. The Honor 9i flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Another highlight of the Honor 9i is that it comes with quad cameras – two each on front and back.

honor-9i-2

At the front, you get one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, and, on the back, there’s a 16 MP and 2 MP camera. The Honor 9i is powered by Kirin 659 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, packs a 3340 mAh.

Honor 9i Specifications

  • CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
  • Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Toning Flash
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold
  • Battery: 3340 mAh

Be sure to check out our Honor 9i review if you are going to buy it.

1 Comment on "Honor 9i Graphite Black color variant now available in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

glad to read it’s available now, my friend was waiting for this color!

1 hour 49 minutes ago
