Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the V5s in India back in April this year, and then in July, the company launched the V5s in Energetic Blue color. Now, as announced earlier, Vivo has launched the V7+ Energetic Blue color variant in India.

Until now, the Vivo V7+ was available in two colors in India – Matte Black and Champagne Gold – however, with the launch of Energetic Blue color variant, customers now have three color options to choose from.

Having said that, apart from the cosmetic difference between the Energetic Blue color and the Matte Black and Champagne Gold colors, everything else remains the same.

The V7+ Energetic Blue color has the same design as the other two color variants. It sports a bezel-less design and a tall 5.99-inch FullView display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Another highlight of the V7+ is the 24 MP selfie camera on the front which has f/2.0 aperture and is accompanied with Moonlight Flash for brighter selfies in low-light conditions. You can check out the full specifications below.

Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and Moonlight Flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music

Battery: 3225 mAh

Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue Price and Availability

Price: ₹21,990

Availability: Available for pre-order on Amazon India. Sales start from November 15.

Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue Pre-Book Offers