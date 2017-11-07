Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue color variant launching in India on November 10

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the V7+ in India with a price tag of ₹21,990. The smartphone comes in two colors – Matte Black and Champagne Gold. Now, the company is going to launch the Vivo V7+ in one more color – Energetic Blue.

Feel a new energy pulsing through? It’s your favourite #VivoV7Plus coming in a brand new colour variant. #GreetTheBlue pic.twitter.com/B828JBoAS4 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 7, 2017

Vivo on its Twitter handle has shared a teaser image that says “V7+ Energetic Blue Coming Soon”. The image also has the November 10 date in it. The tweet also says “It’s your favourite Vivo V7 Plus coming in a brand new colour variant“. Moreover, the image shows a phone (which is the V7+) with a Blue color along the top border.

As this Energetic Blue is just a new color variant, we don’t think it will have specifications different than the Matte Black and Champagne Gold color variants.

The Vivo V7+, like many other flagship and mid-range smartphones available in the market right now, has a bezel-less design. It has a 5.99-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 1140 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Vivo V7+ also has a 24 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by “Moonlight Flash” so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light conditions. For regular snaps, you get a 16 MP camera on the back. You can check out the full specifications below.

Vivo V7+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and Moonlight Flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music Battery: 3225 mAh

Well, even if the specifications of the Energetic Blue color variant will remain the same as that of other two color variants, it might come with a higher price tag. We will know more about the pricing and availability of Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue color variant once it goes official in the country on November 10.