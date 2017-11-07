Huawei Band 2, Band 2 Pro and Fit Watch launched in India

Back in July this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Band 3 fitness tracker in India with a price tag of ₹2799. Now today, Huawei has launched two new fitness trackers – Band 2 and Band 2 Pro – and one fitness watch – the Fit Watch – in India.

Like we already said, the Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro are fitness trackers, and, both come with similar features. The Huawei Band sports a POLED screen that displays different information like time, step count, calories burnt, battery level and more. It also shows notifications for incoming calls, messages, SMS, emails, calendar events and much more.

The Huawei Band 2 also comes with Heart Rate Monitor, sleep tracking and other activities like running and swimming. The Huawei Band 2 is also water resistant up to 5 ATM which makes it ideal for use while swimming. The Huawei Band 2 Pro also comes with these same features, however, there are some differences. The Band 2 Pro comes with features like VO2 Max (max oxygen consumption rate), integrated coach, and, a GPS module which helps in location tracking without needing a smartphone. That said, both these fitness bands come with a 100 mAh battery which the company claims can offer up to 21 days of battery life (with GPS disabled on Band 2 Pro).

Let’s talk about the Huawei Fit Watch now. As the name suggests, it’s a fitness watch. It sports a 1.04-inch black-and-white always-on display that’s protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It now only shows time, but, also displays other information like step count and calories burnt while also displaying notifications for incoming calls, SMS and more.

The Huawei Fit Watch is compatible with Android devices running 4.4 or above, and, Apple devices running iOS 8.0 or above. It can be connected with smartphones via Bluetooth. The Huawei Fit Watch comes with Heart Rate Monitor, and, also comes with a personal running coach. The Fit Watch is also water resistant up to 5 ATM which means you shouldn’t have to worry much if you are wearing it while swimming. And, it comes with 80 mAh battery that can offer up to 6 days of battery life.

Speaking about the price, the Huawei Band 2 is priced at ₹4599, Band 2 Pro at ₹6999 and Fit Watch at ₹9999. All of these wearables are available for purchase on Amazon India.