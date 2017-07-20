Earlier this month, Honor launched the Honor 8 Pro flagship smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹29,999, and, along with it, the company also announced the Honor Band 3 wearable. At that time, details regarding its price and availability were unavailable, however, the company has today launched the Honor Band 3 in India with a price tag of ₹2799.

Like we said, the Honor Band 3 is a wearable. Rather, to be more precise, it’s a fitness band. It sports a 0.91-inch PMOLED screen which shows time as well as notifications from different apps when synced with Android (4.4 or later) or iOS (8.0 or later) devices through Bluetooth.

The display also shows other information like heart rate and step count. Yes, the Honor Band 3 comes with Heart Rate Monitor, besides, it also comes with Sleep Tracker which collects your sleep data and gives you suggestions based on it to improve your sleep quality.

The Honor Band 3 is water and dust resistant as well. It can be used underwater at a depth of up to 50 meters. It also comes with swimming modes which let you track swim times and calories burnt while swimming.

“Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Honor is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable technology is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Honor Band 3 is equipped with smart technology to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics.” said P. Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business).

Honor Band 3 specifications:

Display: 0.91-inch POLED display with a resolution of 128 x 32 pixels

Honor Band 3 Price and Availability: