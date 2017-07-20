Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Hands-on [Images] – Big in size, Big in battery

Just a couple of days ago, Xiaomi launched its second generation Mi Max series continuing its phablet category smartphones. The all-metal design Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with a huge 6.44-inch display and a massive 5,300 mAh battery can certainly make its first impressions unique. And the pricing could be the sweet spot of the company, available for ₹16,999. Here’s our hands-on review of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top

6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot) Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps

12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps

5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

5,300 mAh (non-removable) Expected Price: ₹16,999

Xiaomi did a great job with the design, the Mi Max 2 now offers a polished all-metal unibody. The Mi Max 2 is conceived in a metal body with rounded edges giving a very pleasing touch. The antenna lines, placed on the top and bottom, are almost invisible. We received a Matte Black variant of the device and it looks amazing.

It has a huge 6.44-inch display with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels | 342 ppi). With its big size, it is not easy to carry around if you’ve got a small pocket. Xiaomi offers a one-handed mode and is recommended if you use it with one hand because it’s hard to reach your thumb on the other end of the screen.

There are only a few smartphones with large screen size, Lenovo’s Phab2 Plus smartphone being one of the competitors of Xiaomi Mi Max 2. There are people who prefer large display over a small one and this is where Xiaomi gains a plus one.

If we talk about the internals, there is nothing significantly upgraded apart from the battery and camera. The 5,300 mAh battery upgrade sounds off very well if you observe its predecessor comes with 4,850 mAh. And yes, the power-efficient CPU will cost even less power leaving the phone with long lasting battery life.

The CPU is a little downgraded to offer better battery optimizations, there is no surprise in the performance. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB eMMC internal storage. The storage can be extended via a MicroSD on the hybrid SIM slot. It carries two SIM cards, one nano SIM and one micro SIM with the option to place a MicroSD card on the SIM2 slot.

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage version is priced at ₹16,999 while the prime variant is already available in China for CNY 1,999 which is equivalent to ₹19,000 in India. The prime variant offers beefy specs which include 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 uses a new camera onboard. The 12 MP f/2.2 camera utilizes the Sony IMX386 Exmor RS sensor found on the Honor 6X camera. The 12 MP camera is aided with LED flash and records 4K videos and also slow motion 1080p videos at 120fps. The front has got a 5 MP camera.

The bottom has backlit touch keys that aids navigation in the night, the fingerprint scanner at the back works really fast. Due to its big size, some of you may not be able to reach the fingerprint scanner easily.

This is the first smartphone from Xiaomi to offer the latest Android N Build. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with the new MIUI8 out of the box which is now based on the new Android version 7.1.1. Although it sounds very cool, some of the native Android N features are disabled in the MIUI. I tried to get the multi-window support for apps but ended up being disappointed. A large display can be evenly utilized for multi-window support, Xiaomi should work more on the MIUI software to bring the native features of Android N.

What remains the same are the 3.5 mm port for earphones and the buttons placement. The IR Blaster is present on the top which is now moved to the center, the USB is now type-C, and the loudspeakers are now stereo. There is one default loudspeaker at the bottom while the second loudspeaker is actually the earpiece speaker that acts like a loudspeaker. It would be great if Xiaomi had placed both the speakers at the bottom. Nevertheless, the stereo speakers on the device sound loud and clear.

As of now, Mi Max 2 is the only smartphone from Xiaomi with the largest battery. A large size display is a big plus for people who like to see content on bigger displays. The stereo speakers will improve the multimedia experience too. We will be covering more details soon in the full review.

While the online availability remains to be Flipkart, Amazon India, TataCliq, and Mi.com/in, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is also available at offline channels including stores like Chroma, Reliance Digital, eZone, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobile World, Big C, Sangeetha Mobiles, and LOT Mobiles. It will be available to buy starting from 27th July 2017.

Likewise, how Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note 4 price didn’t change, I was expecting a similar case with the Mi Max 2 with under ₹15,000 price. Its predecessor has a price of ₹14,999 whereas its second generation comes with a price hike, available at ₹16,999 which is ₹2,000 more.

Do you think the Mi Max 2 is a worth buy? Share us your answers.