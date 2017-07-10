Vivo V5s Energetic Blue color variant launched in India for ₹17,990

Chinese manufacturer Vivo launched the V5s in India back in April this year with a price tag of ₹18,990. It was offered in two colors – Crown Gold and Matte Black – however, the company has launched yet another color variant of the phone in India which is called Energetic Blue.

Vivo has launched the Energetic Blue color variant of the V5s which is priced at ₹17,990. Apart from the difference in colors, the Energetic Blue variant has the same hardware under the hood which is found on the other two variants.

The Vivo V5s is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and laced with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Vivo V5s is a selfie-centric smartphone, and hence, comes with a 20 MP camera on the front along with a 13 MP camera at the back for regular shots.

Vivo V5s Energetic Blue specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Mali-T860 MP2 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with Moonlight Flash, 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with Moonlight Flash, 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

Vivo V5s Energetic Blue Price and Availability:

Price: ₹17,990

₹17,990 Availability: Available on Flipkart

Vivo V5s Energetic Blue offers on Flipkart: