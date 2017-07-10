Vivo V5s Energetic Blue color variant launched in India for ₹17,990
Chinese manufacturer Vivo launched the V5s in India back in April this year with a price tag of ₹18,990. It was offered in two colors – Crown Gold and Matte Black – however, the company has launched yet another color variant of the phone in India which is called Energetic Blue.
Vivo has launched the Energetic Blue color variant of the V5s which is priced at ₹17,990. Apart from the difference in colors, the Energetic Blue variant has the same hardware under the hood which is found on the other two variants.
The Vivo V5s is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and laced with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Vivo V5s is a selfie-centric smartphone, and hence, comes with a 20 MP camera on the front along with a 13 MP camera at the back for regular shots.
Vivo V5s Energetic Blue specifications:
- CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T860 MP2
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with Moonlight Flash, 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Vivo V5s Energetic Blue Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹17,990
- Availability: Available on Flipkart
Vivo V5s Energetic Blue offers on Flipkart:
- EMI options
- Up to ₹17,000 off on exchange
- Flat ₹1,000 Off
- 5% instant discount on all pre-paid orders
- Extra 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards
