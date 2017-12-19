Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Hands-on [Images]

Micromax has started offering bezel-less design smartphones starting with the Canvas Infinity which was launched in August this year and it was the first smartphone from the company to feature an edge-to-edge display. Adding more features, the company has launched a Pro version of its Canvas Infinity highlighting dual selfie cameras and a sleek metallic design.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 Aspect Ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 Aspect Ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937)

1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (SIM2 slot)

64 GB internal, expands up to 128 GB via microSD card (SIM2 slot) Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, autofocus, single LED flash, up to 1080p video

16 MP f/2.0, autofocus, single LED flash, up to 1080p video Selfie Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP, Soft Selfie Flash, Portrait, 125-degree FOV, up to 1080p video

20 MP + 8 MP, Soft Selfie Flash, Portrait, 125-degree FOV, up to 1080p video Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G network, 2x nano SIM (microSD on SIM2)

4G network, 2x nano SIM (microSD on SIM2) Battery: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Price: ₹13,999

The bezel-less design is the current smartphone trend and smartphones are moving towards the latest design. The Samsung and LG pulled off the bezel-less design this year in their latest flagships. Xiaomi’s Mi MIX was first seen in the last year with the bezel-less design but never came to India. Now, the trend also enters the midrange segment, and this is where the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro lies.

It flaunts a 5.7-inch FullView IPS display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels are narrow, no external touch buttons or fingerprint scanner on the front, hence the screen offers a better viewing. The fingerprint scanner is provided at the back.

The top bezel holds dual selfie cameras which seems the USP of the phone. There is a combination of 20 MP + 8 MP camera on the front side which lets users take photos in Bokeh mode. The camera also offers 125-degree wide angle FOV (Field Of View). Having said that, this is the first smartphone in its class to offer a dual selfie camera at a price of ₹13,999.

We have seen dual cameras on the rear side, however, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro has two front cameras rather than the rear. Moving to the back, it looks like the backside offers dual cameras, but looking closely, the second opening is for the single LED flash. You get a 16 MP rear camera at the back.

Moving to the specifications, the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC laced with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM, Adreno 505 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks and ships with a 3,000 mAh battery. On the storage side, it has a 64 GB internal storage with micro SD support up to 128 GB which takes on the SIM2 slot leaving it on single SIM. It supports 4G network with VoLTE support.

The Canvas Infinity Pro runs on the Android Nougat out-of-the-box and chances are the phone may get updated to the Android Oreo in the coming months. The phone features a stock Android interface with some bloatware that can be removed.

Moreover, Micromax provides a 24-hour service promise under which it will either repair the Canvas Infinity or replace it within 24 hours.

We didn’t find the newer USB type-C, instead, it comes with the standard micro USB port. The bottom offers a loudspeaker and a microphone while the top has a 3.5 mm headphones port. The Power key and Volume keys are on the right side while the hybrid SIM tray is on the left.

The Canvas Infinity Pro competes with the Honor 9i and ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie with dual cameras. What keeps the Canvas Infinity Pro at the top in its segment is its dual selfie camera setup and the FullView display. What do you think about the Canvas Infinity Pro? Comment below.