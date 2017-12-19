Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale kicks off tomorrow in India: Here are all the offer details

Christmas is just around the corner, and hence, various smartphone brands have started announcing their special offers for the festive season. Well, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi too has announced its No.1 Mi Fan sale in India that kicks off from tomorrow.

Xiaomi’s No.1 Mi Fan sale starts tomorrow and ends on December 21. As a part of this sale, Xiaomi is offering smartphones and accessories at discounted prices. Moreover, the company will also be hosting ₹1 flash sale daily at 2 pm where you can try your luck buy various products for ₹1.

Let’s take a look at all the offers. Shall we?

Offers on Smartphones

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 – ₹32,999 (discount of ₹3000)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – ₹12,999 (discount of ₹2000)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) – ₹9999 (up to ₹1000 off)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 – ₹8499 (discount of ₹1000)

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite – ₹6999

Offers on Accessories

20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i – ₹1499 (discount of ₹500)

10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i – ₹799 (discount of ₹400)

Mi Band HRX Edition – ₹1299 (discount of ₹500)

Offers on Earphones and Speakers

Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matter – ₹499 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Capsule Headphones – ₹899 (discount of ₹100)

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD – ₹1799 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 – ₹1799 (discount of ₹900)

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini – ₹899 (discount of ₹400)

Discounts and Special Prices on other products

Mi Router 3C – ₹999 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 – ₹699 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Air Purifier 2 – ₹8999 (discount of ₹4000)

Mi Band HRX Edition Strap – ₹199 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Business Backpack – ₹1299 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Crewneck T-Shirt Black – ₹449 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Car Charger – ₹699 (discount of ₹300)

Mi VR Play 2 – ₹1299 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic – ₹899

₹1 Flash Sale daily at 2 pm

Redmi 5A Gold (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage) – 10 units

Mi VR Play 2 Dark Grey – 40 units

Mi Router 3C White – 40 units

Redmi Y1 Lite Gold (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage) – 10 units

Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 – 50 units

Mi Band HRX Edition – 50 units

You can also grab coupons on December 20 and 21 at 10 am worth ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red color variant which was launched yesterday will also go on sale at a special price of ₹12,999.

You can head over to Mi.com for more details.

So, are you going to buy any of the aforementioned Xiaomi product during the two-day Mi Fan sale that kicks off tomorrow?