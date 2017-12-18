Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi A1 in India – it’s first Android One smartphone that runs stock Android. The phone was initially sold in Black and Gold colors, however, it was recently made available in Rose Gold color as well. Well, last week, Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 Special Edition Red variant in Indonesia, and today, that variant has been launched in India.

As one would expect, the Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red variant comes in red color, and, being a special edition, it will be available for a limited only. Having said that, apart from the cosmetic difference, the Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red comes with the same software and hardware under the hood that’s found on other color variants.

Mi fans! Announcing Mi A1 Special Edition Red. Celebrate the New Year in style and get your hands on it for just ₹12,999 during #1MiFanSale! Sale starts at 12 noon, 20th December on https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY pic.twitter.com/YhmtLsvqKl — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 18, 2017

It’s powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3080 mAh battery. The Mi A1 being an Android One smartphone runs stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, and, is expected to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update soon.

That said, the Mi A1 also comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP wide-angle lens camera and one 12 MP telephoto lens camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP camera on the front.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos Battery: 3080 mAh (with custom 380V charger)

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red Price and Availability

Price: ₹13,999 (available for ₹12,999 during Mi Fan Sale)

₹13,999 (available for ₹12,999 during Mi Fan Sale) Availability: Available through Flipkart and Mi.com starting December 20 from 12 pm. Will also be available through Mi Home Stores, Mi Preferred Partner Stores and other offline retail stores.

Do check out our Xiaomi Mi A1 review if you are planning to buy one.