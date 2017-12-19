Motorola partners with Poorvika Mobiles to open Moto Hub stores in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Back in August this year, Lenovo owned Motorola launched Moto Hub in India. Moto Hub is Motorola’s exclusive offline retail store where customers can experience and buy Motorola products. Now today, the company has announced its partnership with Poorvika Mobiles to bring its Moto Hub stores in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Say hello to a unique #motohub experience in Poorvika Mobile Stores in Tamil Nadu & Karnataka. Get ready to now experience all your favourite motorola smartphones and accessories, all under one roof! pic.twitter.com/6BcYtDnY0C — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 19, 2017

Apart from announcing its partnership with Poorvika Mobiles, Motorola also opened the first Moto Hub store in Chennai by teaming up with Poorvika Mobiles, and, the company plans to launch over 250 Moto Hub stores in 43 cities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry to further expand its offline presence.

Moto Hub stores are similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores where customers can have a hands-on experience of the products before they make their purchase decision. Customers can buy all Motorola products like smartphones, accessories as well as Moto Mods from these stores.

“Moto Hub will offer unique Moto experience to customers in an environment they are familiar with, further helping us engage our customers better. We are confident that Poorvika Mobiles’ in-depth understanding of the local market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola’s retail presence.” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

Well, it’s worth noting that even though Motorola has teamed up with Poorvika Mobiles to open over 250 Moto Hub stores across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry, it has six Moto Hub stores without any partnership in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

So, do you think opening more Moto Hub stores in India will help Motorola increase offline sales in the country? We certainly think it would.