Micromax Bharat 5 Hands-on [Images]

Micromax, the Indian smartphone manufacturer released a budget phone, Bharat 5 in India adding one more device to its Micromax Bharat series. The company sets a tagline ‘The Power Of 5’ for Micromax Bharat 5 highlighting its massive 5,000 mAh battery, 5 MP front and back cameras, 5.2-inch display, and keeps a pricing of ₹5,555.

Micromax Bharat 5 Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 Aspect Ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 Aspect Ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737

1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737 GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Memory: 1 GB RAM, LPDDR3

1 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, expands via microSD card (SIM2 slot)

16 GB internal, expands via microSD card (SIM2 slot) Main Camera: 5 MP, Bokeh effect, LED flash

5 MP, Bokeh effect, LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP, LED flash

5 MP, LED flash Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G network, 2x nano SIM (microSD on SIM2)

4G network, 2x nano SIM (microSD on SIM2) Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Price: ₹5,555

The Micromax Bharat 5 is an inexpensive smartphone targeted at the budget users. The pricing of the phone is highly aggressive, it competes with the Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A which is currently priced at ₹4,999. The main highlight of the phone here is the 5,000 mAh battery which sounds very impressive given the price. According to Micromax, the 5,000 mAh battery claims offers up to 500 hours of standby time.

Design-wise, the Micromax Bharat 5 features a glossy look at the back and made from plastic. The front flaunts a 5.2-inch IPS display with HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels). The overall feel of the phone feels solid, the curves give a nice feedback, the only thing is the surface is prone to fingerprints.

The hardware is quite basic if we look at the specifications, the Bharat 5 is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chip clocked at 1.3 GHz coupled with 1 GB RAM. It offers 16 GB internal storage with an option to expand further via a microSD card that hooks up into the SIM2 slot. Rivals like Xiaomi Redmi 5A offers slight upper-level specifications as compared to the Micromax Bharat 5.

For imaging, the phone has 5 MP camera on both sides, the front, and the back. The cameras on both the sides are aided by LED flash as well. The rear camera features Bokeh mode which creates a blur effect in the background and keeps the subject in focus to give you DSLR like images.

As with the software, the Micromax Bharat 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with stock Android features. We did find some bloatware but it can be removed later. The software seems pretty clean, Micromax uses stock Android interface.

The bottom offers a standard micro USB port, loudspeaker (right grill), and microphone (left grill) while the top holds a 3.5 mm headphones port.

On the right side, the Bharat 5 has a Power key and Volume keys while the left side carries a SIM tray. The hybrid SIM tray holds two SIM cards simultaneously or one SIM and one microSD card. It supports 4G SIM cards with VoLTE calling.

While the Micromax Bharat 5 is typically a budget phone, the battery is the key feature, the large 5,000 mAh battery can offer a 2-day battery backup. Other things like the hardware and camera sound very basic and may not be as compelling as the competition. What are your views on the Micromax Bharat 5?