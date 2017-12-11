Xiaomi Redmi 5A Hands-on [Images]

Xiaomi launched Redmi 4A this year at ₹5,999 and in the same year, the successor to the Redmi 4A has arrived at the same price. It’s also now made in India bragging it as ‘Desh Ka Phone’. While there isn’t any significant difference as compared to the predecessor, the pricing has dropped to ₹4,999 for the first 5 million users making it the cheapest phone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications

Display: 5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels, 294 ppi)

5-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels, 294 ppi) Software: MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917), 28nm LP

1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917), 28nm LP GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 RAM: 2 GB or 3 GB, LPDDR3

2 GB or 3 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Rear Camera: 13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM Radio Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Other: IR Blaster

IR Blaster Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold

Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Price: ₹5,999 (₹4,999 for first 5 Million customers, 2 GB RAM & 16 GB storage), ₹6,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage)

₹5,999 (₹4,999 for first 5 Million customers, 2 GB RAM & 16 GB storage), ₹6,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage) Availability: 7th December 2017, 12 PM, Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Offline retailers and Mi Preferred Partners later on.

The Redmi 5A is made from polycarbonate body and fits in the hands comfortably due to its 5-inch size. The 5-inch screen uses an HD resolution and covered with a scratch resistant glass, however, doesn’t boast a 2.5D curve. The edges of the phone are curved adding it to the ergonomic design. The bottom navigation keys aren’t backlit and there’s no fingerprint scanner available on the phone.

The specs in the Redmi 5A are almost the same from its predecessor Redmi 4A. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU with 2 GB RAM ensuring that it has enough power to handle the daily driver needs of new Android users.

Moving to the storage and battery department, the Redmi 5A offers 16 GB internal storage (32 GB storage with 3 GB RAM in the upper variant) with support for microSD card slot. The slot is offered separate, so the user can enjoy dual SIM functionality, it supports 4G network with VoLTE.

The rear camera is 13 MP f/2.2 with a single LED flash. The camera supports 1080p videos but no Slow Motion. The camera offers basic features like HDR mode, Manual mode, Night mode, Panorama, Timelapse, and more. The front side comes with a 5 MP selfie camera with no flash.

The Redmi 5A comes with the new MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery which is reduced from 3,120 mAh in Redmi 4A. Xiaomi says can offer up to 8 days of standby time, 7 hours of video playback and 6 hours of gaming.

The bottom offers a micro USB port while the top offers an IR Blaster and a 3.5 mm headphones port. The two microphones are located on the top and the bottom. The IR Blaster can be used for controlling infrared-enabled devices like TV, AC, Music Player, and more. The loudspeakers are placed behind the phone at the bottom.

The Redmi 5A can be availed at a price of ₹3,999. Reliance Jio is offering ₹1,000 cashback for those who purchase Xiaomi Redmi 5A. Users will have to recharge ₹199 plan for the period of 12 months. The cashback will be available in the form of 10 vouchers worth ₹100 each by the end of 12 months. These vouchers can be used for future Jio recharges until 30th November 2018.

Meanwhile, we haven’t found any other smartphones that are as compelling as the Redmi 5A. If the users who end up spending as much as ₹4,000 on feature phones, then they should opt the Xiaomi Redmi 5A instead because it has all the basic stuff an Android phone should offer at an entry-level stage.

What we fancy about the phone are the standalone microSD slot, an IR Blaster, and decent battery capacity. It does miss out the fingerprint scanner on the rear side, a selfie flash, and a metallic design, but you can’t expect everything from a phone that’s priced just as cheap as ₹4,999. The overall package is extremely value for money. We will soon review the product in the coming days. Stay tuned.