Back in February this year, Google announced the most awaited Android Wear 2.0 update for smartwatches. That update was based on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, now that Android Oreo is out, Google announced the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update last week. While Google did release this latest version of Android Wear for smartwatches, it didn’t share any information about which smartwatches will get the update. However, clearing all the confusions and speculations, Google has finally shared a list of smartwatches that will get this Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update.

List of smartwatches getting Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update right now:

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

List of smartwatches that will get Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update:

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Gc Connect

Guess Connect

Huawei Watch 2

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

MIsfit Vapor

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Movado Connect

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE Quartz

Well, even though Google has shared the list of smartwatches that are getting and will get the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update, the company hasn’t revealed much about the timeline of update.

However, if you want to know when the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update will be rolled out to your smartwatch, you will have to get in touch with your smartwatch’s manufacturer.

Did your smartwatch make it to this list?

