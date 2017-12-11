List of smartwatches that will get Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update
Back in February this year, Google announced the most awaited Android Wear 2.0 update for smartwatches. That update was based on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, now that Android Oreo is out, Google announced the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update last week. While Google did release this latest version of Android Wear for smartwatches, it didn’t share any information about which smartwatches will get the update. However, clearing all the confusions and speculations, Google has finally shared a list of smartwatches that will get this Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update.
List of smartwatches getting Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update right now:
- Fossil Q Venture
- LG Watch Sport
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
- Michael Kors Sofie
- Montblanc Summit
List of smartwatches that will get Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update:
- Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
- Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
- Diesel Full Guard
- Emporio Armani Connected
- Fossil Q Control
- Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Founder 2.0
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Gc Connect
- Guess Connect
- Huawei Watch 2
- Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
- LG Watch Style
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Michael Kors Access Grayson
- MIsfit Vapor
- Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
- Movado Connect
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
- Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
- ZTE Quartz
Well, even though Google has shared the list of smartwatches that are getting and will get the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update, the company hasn’t revealed much about the timeline of update.
However, if you want to know when the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update will be rolled out to your smartwatch, you will have to get in touch with your smartwatch’s manufacturer.
Did your smartwatch make it to this list?
