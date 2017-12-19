Vodafone teams up with itel to announce 4G smartphone at an effective price of ₹1590

Back in October, telecom operator Vodafone announced its partnership with Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax to introduce a 4G smartphone effectively priced at ₹999. Then, late last month, the telco further strengthened its partnership with Micromax by offering cashback of ₹2200 on select Micromax 4G smartphones. Now today, Vodafone has teamed up with another smartphone brand – itel – to introduce yet another affordable 4G smartphone.

Vodafone has announced its partnership with itel to introduce itel A20 at an effective price of ₹1590 in India. The itel A20 is a 4G smartphone that’s priced at ₹3690, however, with the cashback of ₹2100 from Vodafone, its effective price comes down to ₹1590.

To be eligible for cashback, Vodafone customers have to do a minimum recharge of ₹150 every month for 36 months. Doing so will get them a cashback of ₹900 after first 18 months and ₹1200 after another 18 months.

This offer can be availed by the customers till March 2018, and, the cashback will be offered to the users in their M-Pesa wallets, which they can either withdraw or use to do recharges, pay bills or transfer money.

Commenting on this partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “Millions of consumers in India are upgrading to smartphones to enjoy the benefits of mobile internet. We are delighted to partner with Itel to hand hold customers as they transition from feature phone to smartphone and provide a rich experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We firmly believe, that affordable handsets along with pocket friendly data prices, will accelerate data adoption. The exciting cashback offers will make this digital journey a more affordable and enriching one for our customers.”

itel A20 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

itel A20 Price and Availability