Back in September, US based smartphone brand InFocus launched the Turbo 5 Plus and Snap 4 smartphones in India. The former came with dual cameras at the back, whereas, the latter came with dual cameras both at the back and on the front. Now today, InFocus has further expanded its product offerings in India with launch of InFocus Vision 3 smartphone at an event held in New Delhi.

The InFocus Vision 3 is a budget smartphone, however, it comes with a design that’s a better than other InFocus smartphones. Well, that’s because the InFocus Vision 3 sports a 5.7-inch full-screen display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The InFocus Vision 3 is 8.8 mm thin and sports metal construction. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 82.4% which the company says makes it feel like a phone with 5.2-inch display when holding in hand.

Well, the display is not the only highlight of the InFocus Vision 3 as it comes with dual cameras at the back that are a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. The former comes with a standard lens whereas the latter comes with a 120-degree wide-angle lens that lets you capture more in a single photo.

That said, the Vision 3 also comes with an 8 MP camera on the front that has features like Background Blur and Beauty Mode. Moreover, the InFocus Vision 3 also comes with a feature called “Dualfie” which lets you capture photos from both the front and rear camera simultaneously.

Furthermore, InFocus has said that the Vision 3 will get support for Artificial Intelligence based Face Recognition via an update soon.

Moving on, the InFocus Vision 3 comes with MediaTek’s MTK6737H quad-core processor under the hood that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM. The Vision 3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat layered with Smile UX atop, and, has 16 GB of internal storage with USB OTG support and the ability to expand the storage via microSD card.

Lastly, the InFocus Vision 3 ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which is said to offer 22 days of standby on 4G network. Moreover, it also supports reverse charging which means you can charge any other smartphone using the Vision 3.

InFocus Vision 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737H quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737H quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Smile UX based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Smile UX based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP (with 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture) with LED flash

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP (with 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Background Blur and Beauty Mode

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Background Blur and Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh with Reverse Charging

InFocus Vision 3 Price in India and Availability