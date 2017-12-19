Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) announced with Infinity Display and Dual Front Cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently announced the Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018) laptops. Now today, the company has announced two new smartphones in its Galaxy A Series – the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018).

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) both sport the same bezel-less design. However, their screens don’t come along with curved edges like the ones we have seen on the flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Both these smartphones are covered with glass at the back and and on the front, and, have frames that are made out of metal. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) features a 5.6-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, whereas, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) boasts a larger 6-inch display having the same resolution. However, both of them have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

That said, another highlight of both these smartphones is that they come with a dual camera setup on the front which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera. With this camera setup, users can take selfies with blurred background. The camera also supports Live Focus feature which lets users adjust the adjust the bokeh before or after taking the photo. Having said that, for regular photos, these smartphones come with a 16 MP snapper at the back having f/1.7 aperture.

The design and specifications of both these smartphones is similar, however, they differ in terms of screen size, dimensions and weight, amount of RAM, and, battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) ships with a 3000 mAh battery whereas the A8+ (2018) ships with a 3500 mAh battery. Moreover, while the A8 (2018) comes with 4 GB RAM, the larger A8+ (2018) comes with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM.

“With the release of the Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018), we’re bringing our customers’ favorite features from our flagship smartphones, such as the Infinity Display and our first Dual Front Camera with Live Focus, to our Galaxy A series, which is already known for its premium design. The Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018) exemplify our continued dedication to meeting the needs of our consumers by providing them with greater choice and convenience.” said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) Specifications

Specs Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) CPU: Octa-core (2.2 GHz Dual + 1.6 GHz Hexa) processor Octa-core (2.2 GHz Dual + 1.6 GHz Hexa) processor RAM: 4 GB 4/6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture and LED flash 16 MP with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, Portrait Mode, Live Focus 16 MP + 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, Portrait Mode, Live Focus Internal Storage: 32/64 GB 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, Samsung Gear VR Support Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, Samsung Gear VR Support Dimensions: 149.2 x 70.6 x 8.4 mm 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight: 172 grams 191 grams Colors: Black, Orchid Grey, Gold, Blue Black, Orchid Grey, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh 3500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) Price and Availability