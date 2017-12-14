South Korean tech giant Samsung refreshed its lineup of Notebook 9 series laptops by announcing the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen. However, the Notebook 9 Pen is not the only laptop (or should we say covertible ultrabook?) that Samsung has announced. Alongside the Notebook 9 Pen, Samsung has also announced three versions of Samsung Notebook 9 (2018).

The Notebook 9 Pen is flexible, lightweight and powerful thanks to its 360-degree rotating hinge, 950 grams of weight and 8th gen Core i7 processor. However, the Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) doesn’t come with a 360-degree rotating hinge to make it usable as a tablet. But, the innards of the Notebook 9 (2018) are similar to that of the Notebook 9 Pen.

Moreover, the Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) also doesn’t come bundled with S Pen because it doesn’t come with touch display. Speaking about display, the Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) comes in three different versions, having screen size ranging from 13.3-inch to 15-inch. The display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel with the brightness maxing out at 500 nits.

Like the Notebook 9 Pen, the Notebook 9 (2018) also comes with metal body which is made out of magnesium aluminium alloy called Metal12. The Notebook 9 (2018) is 15.4 mm thin and weighs up to 1.29 Kg.

The Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor which is laced with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and backed by Intel HD Graphics or 2 GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX150.

Also, like the Notebook 9 Pen, the Notebook 9 (2018) too comes with a backlit keyboard, precision touchpad, 720p camera, and, fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is used along with Windows Hello for secure authentication.

“At Samsung, we have long felt that technology must fit within the lives of the consumer, not the other way around. Over the past several years, the lines between our personal and professional lives have started to blur creating the need for technology that allows us to connect, collaborate and share from anywhere. The new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and enhanced Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) offer our customers premium, powerful and portable devices that provide the tools to securely work from anywhere, breaking the boundaries of previously accepted standards for what a notebook should be.” said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) Specifications

Specs Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) 13.3” (Display 900X3T & 900X3U) Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) 15” (Display 900X5T & 900X5U, Display & Discreet Graphics 900X5T) CPU: Intel Core i7 8th generation processor Intel Core i7 8th generation processor RAM: Up to 16 GB DDR4 Up to 16 GB DDR4 GPU: Intel HD Graphics Intel HD Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (GDDR5 2GB) Display: 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) RealView display with 500 nits brightness 15-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) RealView display with 500 nits brightness Camera: 720p 720p Storage: Up to 1 Terabyte SSD (NVMe PCIe) Up to 1 Terabyte SSD (NVMe PCIe) Connectivity: USB-C x 1, USB 3.0 X 2, HDMI X1, uSD, HP/Mic, DC-in Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (or USB type C), USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1, HDMI x 1, uSD x 1, HP/Mic x 1, DC-in Dimensions: 309.4 x 208 x 14.9 mm 347.9 x 229.4 x 15.4 mm Weight: 995 grams 1.25 Kg - 1.29 Kg Other: Fingerprint Sensor, Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, Precision Touchpad Fingerprint Sensor, Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, Precision Touchpad Colors: Titan Silver, Crush White Titan Silver, Crush White Battery: 75 Wh 75 Wh

Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) Price and Availability