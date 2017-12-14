Many of you might know Samsung as a smartphone manufacturer, however, that’s not all that Samsung is into. This South Korean tech giant also manufactures various electronic appliances like TV, refrigerator, AC and more. Moreover, it also manufactures smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets and laptops. Speaking about laptops, Samsung has refreshed its Notebook 9 Series of laptops by announcing the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is targeted at those who want a powerful, portable and flexible device which looks and feels premium. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is not just a laptop, rather, it’s a convertible ultrabook. It comes with a 360-degree hinge that makes it flexible enough to be used as a tablet by rotating the keyboard.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen weighs under 1 kg and has a full metal chassis that’s made up of magnesium aluminium alloy called Metal12 which makes the Notebook 9 Pen very durable.

Also, as the name suggests, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen comes along with a built-in S Pen. The S Pen is battery free which means you don’t have to worry about charging it when it runs out of juice. Moreover, you also don’t have to worry about misplacing it as it can tucked inside the Notebook when you are done using it. Just like what you do on the Galaxy Note series smartphones.

This S Pen has a 0.7 mm tip and can recognize 4096 levels of pressure. And, like the recent Galaxy Note smartphones, once you remove the S Pen from inside the Notebook, the Air Command opens up to provide you quick access to S Pen shortcuts, Samsung Notes and Autodesk Sketchbook.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen sports a 13.3-inch RealViewTouch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. It’s powered by Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor which is paired with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and backed by Intel HD graphics.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen comes with up to 512 MB of storage and also has a fingerprint scanner for quick authentication.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7 8th generation processor

Intel Core i7 8th generation processor RAM: Up to 16 GB DDR4

Up to 16 GB DDR4 GPU: Intel HD Graphics

Intel HD Graphics Display: 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) RealView Touch display with 450 nits brightness

13.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) RealView Touch display with 450 nits brightness Camera: 720p IR Camera

720p IR Camera Storage: Up to 512 MB (NVMe PCIe)

Up to 512 MB (NVMe PCIe) Connectivity: USB-C x 1, USB 3.0 X 1, HDMI X1, uSD, HP/Mic, DC-in

USB-C x 1, USB 3.0 X 1, HDMI X1, uSD, HP/Mic, DC-in Dimensions: 310.5 x 206.6 x 14.6-16.5 mm

310.5 x 206.6 x 14.6-16.5 mm Weight: 995 grams

995 grams Other: Fingerprint Sensor, Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, Precision Touchpad, S Pen

Fingerprint Sensor, Windows Hello, Backlit Keyboard, Precision Touchpad, S Pen Color: Light Titan

Light Titan Battery: 39 Wh

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Price and Availability

Price: TBA

TBA Availability: Available in South Korea starting this month, and in the US in first quarter of 2018

