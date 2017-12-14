Earlier this week, telecom operator Vodafone announced its ₹176 Super Plan for prepaid customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Now today, the telco has announced yet another Super Plan that’s priced at ₹179.

The ₹179 Super Plan for prepaid customers comes along with voice calling and data benefits. For ₹179, prepaid customers are offered free local and STD voice calls and free outgoing on national roaming. Moreover, customers are also offered unlimited 2G data.

This ₹179 Super Plan comes with a validity of 28 days and is available for customers in Bihar and Jharkhand. While Vodafone is offering unlimited 2G data for ₹179 to customers in Bihar and Jharkhand, the customers in Assam and North-East are offered 1 GB 4G data for the same price along with free voice calls and national roaming.

“At Vodafone, it is our constant endeavor to provide the best network, service experience and value proposition to our customers. We are delighted to introduce Vodafone Super Plan with the key objective of offering a pocket friendly plan that will appeal to our prepaid customers in Bihar & Jharkhand. The new offer will enable them to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone Internet experience on our best network ever. On behalf of entire Vodafone team, I also wish citizens of the region a very happy festive season.” said Rajshekhar Metgud, Business Head – Bihar and Jharkhand, Vodafone India.

If you compare, Jio has a prepaid plan priced at ₹149 that offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 300 SMS, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited Internet (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day) for 28 days.

So, Vodafone prepaid customers in Bihar and Jharkhand, are you going to subscribe to this ₹179 Super Plan?