Vodafone announces five new Super Plans for prepaid customers, here are the details

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio, telecom operator Vodafone (and other telcos as well) has been announcing new plans at regular intervals that are a combination of free voice calls, data, and roaming. Well, Vodafone has now announced five new Super Plans for its prepaid customers that come bundled with free voice call and data benefits.

Some of these prepaid plans have been already announced by Vodafone, however, the company has now introduced them as Super Plans. These Super Plans for prepaid customers are priced at ₹79, ₹199, ₹347, ₹458 and ₹509.

Vodafone ₹79 Prepaid Super Plan

This prepaid plan, priced at ₹79, offers unlimited local and STD calls to the customers along with 500 MB of 2G/3G/4G data as well as local and national SMS at 25 paise. This plan has a validity of 7 days.

Vodafone ₹199 Prepaid Super Plan

With this plan, Vodafone prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, local and national SMS at 25 paise, and, 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

Vodafone ₹347 Prepaid Super Plan

Vodafone prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹347 are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, local and national SMS at 25 paise, and, 1.5 GB 2G/3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 42 GB data.

Vodafone ₹458 Prepaid Super Plan

This plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB 2G/3G/4G data per day for 70 days which translate to a total of 70 GB data.

Vodafone ₹509 Prepaid Super Plan

This plan has benefits similar to the ₹458 plan, but with a difference in validity. The ₹458 plan comes with a validity of 70 days, whereas, the ₹509 plan has a validity of 84 days, which means users get a total of 84 GB of data (1 GB per day).

These plans have been announced in Tamil Nadu, however, they will also be available in other circles, but, the prices may slightly vary. For Gujarat, we can confirm that the ₹199 and ₹347 plans are priced at ₹195 and ₹348 respectively.

Moreover, the unlimited voice calling benefit that Vodafone is advertising with the aforementioned plans isn’t truly unlimited as it does come with a maximum limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes a week. Once you cross this limit, you will be charged at standard rates for voice calls.

“At Vodafone, everything we do is with a ‘Customer First’ policy. Each Vodafone Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements. Whatever the preference, Vodafone Super Plans have something for everyone…” said S. Murali, Business Head – Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India.

These Vodafone Super Plans are available at all Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi-brand retail outlets. Moreover, you can also recharge through the My Vodafone app.