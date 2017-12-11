Earlier this month, telecom operator Vodafone announced five new Super Plans for its prepaid customers that came along with bundled data and free voice call benefits. Now today, Vodafone has announced yet another Super Plan for its prepaid customers which is priced at ₹176.

The Vodafone ₹176 prepaid plan has been announced for customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Vodafone says this plan is for those who travel a lot, and hence, with this ₹176 prepaid plan, customers are offered unlimited calls on roaming.

Moreover, customers are also offered 1 GB of 2G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 28 GB of 2G data. Vodafone prepaid customers living in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can avail this offer by heading over to a Vodafone Store, Mini Store or any multi-brand retail outlet. That said, customers can also get 5% cashback if they recharge from MyVodafone app.

“It is our constant endeavor to bring simple, hassle-free offerings for our customers and to ensure that they enjoy unlimited calling with their families and friends even while they are on roaming. We are delighted to introduce Vodafone SuperPlan that offers unlimited free calling while on roaming across India. Also, you get 1 GB 2G internet per day for 28 days at just Rs 176.” said Mohit Narula, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone India.

Well, for the sake of comparison, Jio has a prepaid plan priced at ₹149 that offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 300 SMS, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited Internet (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day) for 28 days.

So, Vodafone prepaid customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, are you going to subscribe to this ₹176 prepaid plan?