Xiaomi Mi A1 gets permanent price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched its first Android One smartphone – the Xiaomi Mi A1 – back in September. The Mi A1 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹14,999, and, it was recently available for purchase with a discount of ₹2000 on Flipkart. Well now, the company has announced permanent price cut for the Mi A1 in India.

Great news Mi Fans: announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1000 on Mi A1! 🙌#MiA1: picture perfect flagship dual camera phone. Now available for a perfect price of ₹13,999! Buy it from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/PWplnIMC71 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 10, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has received a permanent price cut of ₹1000 in India, and hence, it’s now available for purchase at a price of ₹13,999. This announcement was made by Manu Jain – VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India – on Twitter.

The Mi A1 can be purchased online from Flipkart as well as Mi.com. Initially, the Mi A1 was only available in two colors – Black and Gold – however, it’s now available in Rose Gold color as well. That said, at the time of writing this, the Mi A1 is out of stock both on Flipkart as well as Mi.com. But, you can check if its available in Mi partner retail stores like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, Croma and Vijay Sales. And, you can also purchase it from Mi Home if its available in your city.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)

Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

So, for ₹13,999, would you buy the Xiaomi Mi A1? Or would buy any other smartphone?

Also, do check out our Xiaomi Mi A1 review if you are interested in buying it.