Xiaomi Mi A1 to be available with ₹2000 discount on Flipkart during Big Shopping Days sale

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 in India – its first Android One device – back in September. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at ₹14,999, and, it will be available with a discount of ₹2000 on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days.

Mi fans! Announcing #2000offOnMiA1 from 7th-9th December exclusively on @Flipkart & https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY! Mark this date and don't miss this deal. RT with #2000offOnMiA1 and you might just win one! pic.twitter.com/oWcMRmG4CO — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 5, 2017

The Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart kicks off from December 7 and will go on till December 9. As a part of this Big Shopping Days sale, the Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available at a discount of ₹2000, and hence, can be purchased for ₹12,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is actually a re-branded Mi 5X that runs stock version of Android. The Mi A1 runs stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, the company has said that it will be upgraded to Android Oreo by the end of this year. Moreover, those who buy the Mi A1 also get unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and sports dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 12 MP cameras – one wide-angle and one telephoto. You can check out the full specifications below.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (to be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of 2017) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass with Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier, Unlimited high-quality photo backup on Google Photos Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3080 mAh (with custom 380V charger)

Also, be sure to check out our Xiaomi Mi A1 review if you are interested in buying it.