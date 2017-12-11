These Honor smartphones will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update soon

Huawei and it’s sub-brand Honor recently rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for multiple smartphones. The smartphones that received the Android 8.0 Oreo update were Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro, and, Honor 9 and V9. Now, a company official has confirmed the Oreo update for more smartphones.

In an interview, Honor CEO George Zao has confirmed that Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro will both receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. While he didn’t reveal any exact timeline for the roll-out of Android Oreo update, he did say that the Oreo update for both these smartphones is currently being beta tested.

Moreover, the Honor 7X which was launched in China back in October, and in India earlier this month, is also confirmed by Zao to receive the Oreo update soon.

The Oreo update that will be rolled out to these Honor smartphones will be layered with the company’s EMUI 8.0 atop which will also have some of its own customizations and features in tow.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update will also bring in features like Notification Snoozing, Notification Dots, Autofill Framework, Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and more to these smartphones.

