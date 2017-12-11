Vivo V5s gets price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the selfie-centric Vivo V5s in India back in April this year. It was launched with a price tag of ₹18,990 in the country. However, the V5s has gotten cheaper now as it has received a price cut in India.

According to Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based smartphone retailer, the Vivo V5s is now priced at ₹15,990. Well, this isn’t the first time that the V5s has got a price cut. Back in July, the price of this selfie-centric smartphone was reduced to ₹17,990, and, at the time of writing this, it’s still available for ₹17,990 on Flipkart and Amazon India.

While the new price is yet to reflect on Flipkart and Amazon India, a company representative has confirmed this price drop to Gadgets360 and the listing of V5s on Flipkart and Amazon India should soon reflect the new pricing.

Like we already said, the Vivo V5s is a selfie-centric smartphone, and hence, it sports a 20 MP camera on the front with “Moonlight Flash” and an aperture of f/2.0. For regular shots, you get a 13 MP snapper at the back with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo V5s was initially sold in Matte Black and Crown Gold colors in India. However, back in July, Vivo also launched the Energetic Blue color variant of the V5s in the country.

Vivo V5s Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Mali-T860 MP2 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with Moonlight Flash, 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with Moonlight Flash, 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Matte Black, Crown Gold, Energetic Blue

Matte Black, Crown Gold, Energetic Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

So, would you buy the Vivo V5s for ₹15,990? If no, which other smartphone would you prefer buying for this price?