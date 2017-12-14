Google Assistant is coming to phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and select tablets

The Google Assistant, that debuted with first-gen Pixel smartphones back in 2016, was rolled out to non-Google smartphones back in March this year. However, not all Android smartphones received the Google Assistant. Besides, it was also unavailable for Android tablets. Well, that changes today, as Google has announced that Assistant will be rolled out to Android tablets soon.

The Google Assistant will be rolled out to Android tablets, however, not all Android tablets will get the Assistant. Only those tablets that are running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above will receive the Assistant. Moreover, it will only be rolled out to the users in the US having the language set to English.

That said, Google is also rolling out the Assistant to phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop. Until now, it was only available for phones that were running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above. Google has already started the roll out of Assistant to phones running 5.0 Lollipop with the language set to English in the U.S., UK, India, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

It is also rolled out to 5.0 Lollipop phones that have the language set to Spanish in the U.S., Mexico and Spain. Moreover, users in Italy, Japan, Germany, Brazil and Korea will also be getting the Assistant on their phones.

Speaking about the Android tablets, the Assistant will be rolled out over the coming weeks. However, there’s no word from Google if and when it will be rolled out to the users outside of the U.S.

