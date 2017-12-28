The telecom war in India, that started last year since Reliance Jio’s entry in the telecom sector, doesn’t seem to come to an end any soon. Incumbent telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea keep coming up with new tariff plans and revise the existing ones to counter Jio’s threat. However, Jio often comes out as winner because of its data rates. Well, Airtel earlier this month announced its ₹509 tariff plan for prepaid customers, and now, the telco has announced a prepaid pack that’s priced at ₹93.

This Airtel prepaid pack priced at ₹93 comes with benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, and, 100 local and national SMS per day. Moreover, Airtel prepaid customers doing recharge of this ₹93 pack are also offered 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data. However, this pack is meant for those who want plans with shorter validity, and hence, comes with a validity of 10 days.

Well, this Airtel ₹93 prepaid pack competes with Jio’s ₹98 prepaid pack. For ₹98, Jio prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 140 local and national SMS, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited data (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day). However, Jio’s ₹98 prepaid pack comes with a validity of 14 days which translates to a total of 2.1 GB 4G data offered to the customers.

Last weekend, Jio also announced two new prepaid plans – priced at ₹199 and ₹299 – as a part of its Happy New Year 2018 offer. For ₹199, Jio prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited SMS, free roaming, and, 1.2 GB of 4G data per day for 28 days. On the other hand, the ₹299 prepaid plan offers the same benefits, except that the amount of data offered to the customers is 2 GB per day.