Reliance Jio has announced two new tariff plans for its prepaid customers as a part of its Happy New Year 2018 offer. These plans are priced at ₹199 and ₹299, and, come bundled with free voice call and data benefits.

Reliance Jio ₹199 Prepaid Plan

For ₹199, Reliance Jio prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, free SMS, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited data for 28 days. However, like all other Jio plans, the ₹199 prepaid plan also comes with FUP of 1.2 GB data per day which ultimately translates to a total of 33.6 GB of data.

Reliance Jio ₹299 Prepaid Plan

Alongside the ₹199 plan, Reliance Jio has also announced its ₹299 plan for prepaid customers. For ₹299, Jio prepaid customers are offered the same benefits that are offered with the ₹199 plan, however, it comes with a per day 4G data limit of 2 GB. Well, this translates to a total of 56 GB of 4G data spanning over a period of 28 days.

That said, it’s worth noting that these plans priced at ₹199 and ₹299 are available only to Prime members.

So Jio prepaid customers, are you going to subscribe to either of these aforementioned tariff plans?