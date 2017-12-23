Moto X4 Android One Edition receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Lenovo owned Motorola announced the Moto X4 in early September, and, later same month, the company launched the Moto X4 Android One Edition in the US. Being an Android One smartphone, the Moto X4 Android One Edition came along with stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat with the promise of Android Oreo being rolled out by the end of this year. Well, staying true to its promise, Motorola is rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Moto X4 Android One Edition.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto X4 Android One Edition carries build number OPW27.1 and weighs a little over 1 GB, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection for faster download speeds and also to avoid incurring any extra charges on mobile data.

That said, the Moto X4 Android One Edition is the first Android One smartphone that came to the US, however, it’s also the first non-Google smartphone that came to Project Fi. And, this Android Oreo update is rolling out to Moto X4 Android One Edition on Project Fi. If you own the non-Android One edition of Moto X4, you will have to wait longer as there’s no word on Oreo for the standard variant.

And, speaking about the update, as this is Android Oreo, it will bring along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Notification Dots, Smart Text Selection and more to the Moto X4. Besides, the update also includes the latest Android security patch that’s dated December 1, 2017.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update OTA for Moto X4 Android One Edition on Project Fi is rolled out in batches, hence, it might take a couple of days to reach your unit. However, if you don’t get an update notification soon, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > About Phone > System updates menu.

