After launching the affordable Duopix F1 with dual front cameras last month in India, smartphone brand Ziox has launched yet another affordable smartphone in the country, dubbed Ziox Duopix R1. While the Duopix F1 comes with dual cameras on the front, the Duopix R1 comes with dual cameras at the back.

The dual camera setup at the back of the Ziox Duopix R1 is a combination of one 8 MP camera and one VGA (0.3 MP) camera. With this dual camera setup, users can take photos with Bokeh Effect. Well, blurred background, for those unaware.

That said, for selfies and video calls, the Ziox Duopix R1 comes with a 5 MP camera on the front. The device sports a 5-inch IPS display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and, underneath comes with a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz coupled with 1 GB RAM.

The Ziox Duopix R1 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and also has support for 4G VoLTE. Moreover, it comes with 8 GB of internal storage, and, comes with USB OTG support so that you can transfer files quickly using USB drives.

“Ziox always aims at bringing the finest products, respect to every walk of every increasing technology at potent prices. Taking into account of all these wonderful features and specifications loaded in this sedulous smartphone, Duopix R1 especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer.” said Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles.

Ziox Duopix R1 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz quad-core processor

RAM: 1 GB

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

Rear Camera: 8 MP + VGA (0.3 MP) with dual-LED flash and Portrait Mode

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 8 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

Battery: 2600 mAh

Ziox Duopix R1 Price in India and Availability