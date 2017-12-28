Nokia 1 with Android Go rumored to launch in March 2018

Back in May this year, Internet search giant Google announced Android Go for entry-level devices. And, earlier this month, Google announced Android Oreo (Go Edition). Well, Android Go is a stripped down version of Android meant for devices with 512 MB to 1 GB RAM. And, if the latest rumor is anything to go by, then we might see Nokia 1 debuting in the market next year with this lightweight version of Android.

According to a Russian tipster, HMD Global is going to launch Nokia 1 with Android Go next year in the month of March. The Nokia 1 will be an entry-level smartphone which will sport an HD IPS display while having 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The tipster didn’t reveal much details, but, said that the Nokia 1 would be priced ₽5990 (around $104/₹6680) in Russia. Besides, he also said that Huawei too would be launching a similar smartphone with Android Go, and, it would be priced between ₽4990 (around $86/₹5570) and ₽5490 (around $95/₹6126) in Russia.

Well, once launched, the Nokia 1 would turn out to be the cheapest Nokia smartphone. Currently, the Nokia 2 has that crown. The Nokia 2 was announced back in October and is priced ₹6999 in India, with the global average price hovering at €99.

The Nokia 2 is powered by Snapdragon 212 SoC which is paired with 1 GB RAM. It runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, but, HMD Global has promised to upgrade it to Android 8.0 Oreo. That said, the Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch HD LCD display and also features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

In terms of storage, the Nokia 2 has 8 GB of on-board space, but, users also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Nokia 2 also comes with IP52 certification, and, ships with a huge 4100 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Well, coming back to Nokia 1, there’s no word from HMD Global about its existence, and, there’s neither any information whether it will be launched in India or not. But, considering the fact that it’s going to run Android Go (which is meant for countries like India), chances of it making its way to India are higher.

