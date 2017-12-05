Google announces Android Oreo (Go Edition) for entry-level devices

Back in May this year, at the I/O 2017 Developer Conference, Google announced Android Go for entry-level devices. Now today, at the Google For India 2017 event, this Mountain View based search giant has announced Android Oreo (Go Edition) which will be launched as a part of Android 8.1 Oreo’s release.

The Android Oreo (Go Edition) is meant for entry-level devices that are low on processing power, RAM and storage. With Android Oreo (Go Edition), Google is promising better performance, more available storage, data savings as well as security on entry-level devices.

The Android Oreo (Go Edition) has been optimized in a way which helps an average app work 15% faster on entry-level devices. Moreover, with the Go Edition, Google says that the pre-installed Google apps now take 50% less space on the device which results in double the amount of available storage on entry-level devices.

Furthermore, the devices that will come with Android Oreo (Go Edition) pre-installed will have Google’s data saver features turned on by default, and, users will also be able to manage the background data usage of apps with the built-in data saver feature. Besides, devices running Android Oreo (Go Edition) will come with security features like Google Play Protect which scans for harmful apps on your device.

Apart from all this, Google has created a new section on Play Store which will recommend apps that are optimized to run well on Android Oreo (Go Edition) powered entry-level devices. Moreover, the Android Oreo (Go Edition) will also come along with a new set of Google apps that are lighter and faster.

“To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called “Android Go” to make this possible. We’re excited to announce that this software experience—Android Oreo (Go edition)—is ready, and launching as a part of the Android 8.1 release tomorrow.” said Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product Management – Android, Google.

The Android Oreo (Go Edition) is meant for entry-level devices with 512 MB to 1 GB RAM and will be launching in early 2018.