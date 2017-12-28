OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Hands-on [Images]

Last month, the Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus announced the flagship killer OnePlus 5T with a new bezel-less design, the same variant now comes in a Star Wars theme to mark the premiere of the movie Star Wars – The Last Jedi. OnePlus has teamed up with Disney to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in India to celebrate the release of the movie saga.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Specifications

Display: 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back Yes, on Home button

Yes, on the back Yes, on Home button CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP

Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot

64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7

20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6

Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps

Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP) 16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7 20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6 Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps Selfie Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology

3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology Dimensions 156.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.3 mm

156.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.3 mm Weight 162 grams

162 grams Colors: Sandstone White

Sandstone White Released: 14th December, available on Amazon India and OnePlus store from 15th December

14th December, available on Amazon India and OnePlus store from 15th December Price: ₹38,999

The OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5 which was launched back in June this year. Lately, OnePlus adopted the bezel-less design to the OnePlus 5 with small upgrades and launched the OnePlus 5T. Now we are seeing the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition for the Star Wars fans.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition only differs from the design aesthetic section, the looks are based on the famous movie saga Star Wars. The cosmetic changes include a White color Sandstone finish on the back of the phone with Star Wars branding in Red color.

The alert slider on the left side is coated with a Red paint which adds to the theme itself. Moreover, the Star Wars wallpapers come preinstalled on the phone and with the Red accents in its interface. The box content includes a Star Wars branded protective case.

The company has also announced a reward for the first 37 people to purchase the OnePlus 5T Star Wars. If you among the 37 people, you will be happy to know that the company, in association with Star Register, is going to create a constellation (a set of stars) for you giving you the opportunity to put your name to a Star and offer you a certificate of ownership with the details of your own Star. Surely, you didn’t count on it when purchasing the phone. It certainly is the coolest thing for a Star Wars enthusiast, isn’t it?

As for the specifications and features, the limited edition flaunts a 6.01-inch 18:9 FullView Optic AMOLED display we saw on the OnePlus 5T. The hardware is said to the same as the OnePlus 5T, there are no changes in the internals.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC combined with the 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, a large 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support. In addition to that, the phone has a dual camera setup (20 MP + 16 MP) on the rear side and 16 MP on the front side. It runs on the Oxygen OS 4.7.5 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

If you are planning to get the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, you shouldn’t take any more time, it is available in limited quantity and once stock out, OnePlus won’t be replenishing it.