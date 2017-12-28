OnePlus 5T receiving OxygenOS 4.7.6 update with camera optimizations and updated security patch

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already rolled out two updates for the OnePlus 5T this month that was launched on 16th of last month. The company has rolled out OxygenOS 4.7.4 and 4.7.5 updates to the 5T. And now, it’s rolling out OxygenOS 4.7.6 update to this bezel-less flagship, making it the third update rolled out by the company in a month.

But, before you get your hopes high, let us tell you that the OxygenOS 4.7.6 update is based on Android Nougat and doesn’t upgrade your 5T to Android Oreo. However, even if this update doesn’t bring along Oreo to your 5T, it certainly brings in some camera optimizations, and, the latest Android security patch which is dated December 1, 2017.

Here’s what OxygenOS 4.7.6 update brings to OnePlus 5T:

Stability improvements

Clarity improvements for selfie in low light

Performance improvements for 3rd party camera apps

Added assistive lighting for face unlock

Improvements for expanded screenshot

Improvements for Wi-Fi display

Updated Android security patch to December

The update is 86 MB in size, and, as always, is rolled out incrementally over the air to a small percentage of users. However, wider roll out of the update will commence soon. If you couldn’t wait for the update notification to pop up on your 5T, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu.

