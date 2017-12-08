OxygenOS 4.7.4 update rolling out to OnePlus 5T with improvements to camera

The OnePlus 5T was announced on November 16, and, just after a week from its launch, the 5T received its first update – OxygenOS 4.7.2. Now, the company is rolling yet another update for the OnePlus 5T in the form of OxygenOS 4.7.4.

The OxygenOS 4.7.4 update is still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and doesn’t upgrade your 5T to Android 8.0 Oreo. Moreover, it also still comes with October Android security patch which isn’t the latest after all.

Having said that, the OxygenOS 4.7.4 update does come along with some camera improvements and the usual slew of bug fixes.

Here’s what the OxygenOS 4.7.4 update brings in:

Optimized UI of Camera

Improvements for photo quality

Optimizations for audio from speaker and earphones

Optimizations for face unlock

Optimizations for vibration

Wi-Fi battery usage optimization

Improved stability of fingerprint and GPS

General bug fixes and system stability improvements

As always, the OxygenOS 4.7.4 update is being rolled out incrementally over the air, which means only a small percentage of users will receive it intially. However, wider roll out should begin soon. Having said that, you can also check for the update manually on your 5T by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source