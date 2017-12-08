Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced the F5 in late October, and then, the company launched it in India early November. Well now, OPPO has launched yet another F series smartphone in India – the OPPO F5 Youth.

The OPPO F5 Youth has a design similar to the OPPO F5, and, it sports a uni-body metal construction. The OPPO F5 Youth, like the F5, flaunts a bezel-less design and boasts a 6-inch display having 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As the top and bottom bezels are trimmed down, there’s no capacitive keys or fingerprint scanner below the display. The fingerprint scanner instead, is now placed at the back of the phone where it can be reached easily.

The OPPO F5 Youth, like the F5, is a selfie-centric smartphone, and, it comes with 16 MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also supports Bokeh Effect which blurs the background in the photo and helps the subject stand out.

For regular photos, you get a 13 MP snapper at the back with f/2.2 aperture. Just to compare, the OPPO F5 comes with 16 MP camera at the back and 20 MP camera on the front.

Under the hood, the OPPO F5 Youth comes with the same MediaTek Helio P23 SoC found on the F5, however, the amount of RAM has been reduced to 3 GB from 4/6 GB on the F5. Well, apart from the differences in camera and RAM, the rest of the hardware remains the same.

OPPO F5 Youth Specifications

Helio P23 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5

OPPO F5 Youth Price in India and Availability