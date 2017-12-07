South Korean tech giant LG announced the V30 and V30+ smartphones back in August, and, the company is all set to launch the V30+ in India next week. Well, while the V30 and V30+ are LG’s flagship smartphones for this year, the company has today announced the LG Signature Edition which is actually a refined, luxury version of the V30.

The LG Signature Edition flaunts bezel-less design that’s very much similar to the V30. However, while the V30 sports uni-body metal construction, the Signature Edition sports back that’s made out of Zirconium Ceramic.

The Zirconium Ceramic is a material that’s difficult to make, but, is very much resistant to scratches. LG says this is the same material that’s been used in luxury watches.

That said, LG will only be producing 300 units of the Signature Edition, which means it’s not only expensive, but will also be hard to get hold of. Besides, as this is a luxury smartphone, LG is also offering services to the customers to get their names laser etched on the back of the phone. Moreover, LG will also be offering special after-sales services to the customers of Signature Edition. Well, membership has its privileges after all. Isn’t it?

Moving on, speaking about the hardware, like we already said, the LG Signature Edition is a refined version of the V30, and, it comes with more RAM (6 GB), more internal storage (256 GB UFS 2.1), and, Android 8.0 Oreo. You can check out full specifications of LG Signature Edition below.

LG Signature Edition Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x

6 GB LPDDR4x GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Display with Gorilla Glass 5

6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash

16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens

5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB UFS 2.0 on LG V30+)

256 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB UFS 2.0 on LG V30+) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, LG Pay

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, LG Pay Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi Wireless Charging

LG Signature Edition Price and Availability

Price: Said to be around $1800 (around ₹1,16,235)

Said to be around $1800 (around ₹1,16,235) Availability: To be available only in South Korea. Will be released at the end of this month. No word on exact date of release though.

