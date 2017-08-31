LG V30 announced with 6-inch QuadHD+ FullVision Display, Snapdragon 835 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

The IFA 2017 show in Berlin, Germany kicks off from tomorrow, however, many companies have already started announcing their products. South Korean giant Samsung announced its new wearables – the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro – yesterday, and now today, another South Korean giant LG has announced its new smartphone. Yes, you are right, LG has announced the LG V30 which will be the company’s flagship for the rest of the year.

The LG V30 is successor to last year’s V20. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. It sports a 6-inch QuadHD+ OLED FullVision display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Something that we have already seen on the G6. Well, thanks to the FullVision display, users get more screen estate while the overall footprint of the device remains relatively smaller. To be accurate, the LG V30 is 8 mm shorter and 3 mm narrower than the V20.

Having said that, one of the biggest change on the V30 is the omission of the secondary display which has been a signature feature of smartphones in LG’s V series. Instead of the secondary display, users now get a Floating Bar, and of course, the Always-on Display (AOD). The Floating Bar is a semi-transparent floating bar which gives quick access to the most used apps. When not in use, you can drag off the bar to any side of the screen so that it doesn’t occupy screen space.

Another thing worth mentioning are the dual rear cameras. Of course, the V20 did come with dual rear cameras, however, the one on the LG V30 comes with f/1.6 aperture which is the largest yet on any smartphone. This helps in taking brighter images even in low-light conditions.

Having said that, the LG V30 is totally a multi-media power house and meant for content creators. It comes with features like Cine Video and LG-Cine Log which helps users create professional quality videos. And, in terms of photography, users can make use of the Manual Mode to control different aspects like ISO, Exposure Time and more.

The V30 also comes with Graphy through which users can take photographs from the V30 and apply presets from professional images like white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO. Moreover, LG has also taken care of the requirements of audiophiles with the inclusion of a new Hi-Fi Quad DAC and audio tuning done by B&O PLAY.

Lastly, the LG V30 comes with Google Assistant having features specific to the phone. For example, saying “Ok Google, take a romantic Cine Video” will activate the Cine Video preset to Romantic, and, saying “Ok Google, take a wide angle selfie” will launch the camera app with the setting on the front-facing camera set to wide-angle mode.

Having said all that, apart from announcing the V30, LG also announced the V30+. However, the only difference between both these smartphones is the internal storage. While the V30 comes with 64 GB of storage, the V30+ comes with 128 GB of storage.

“The V series has always been demonstrating new practical mobile technologies that contribute to high quality content creation and the V30 has not lost sight of its roots. With its F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens Camera and Cine Video mode, the LG V30 is designed to help create professional-looking content without professional-level complexity.” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

LG V30 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

4 GB LPDDR4x GPU: Adreno 540

LG UX 6.0+ based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Display with Gorilla Glass 5

16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture and 90-degree lens

64 GB UFS 2.0 (128 GB UFS 2.0 on LG V30+) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD 810G Certification, Crystal Clear Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, HDR10, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition

Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

LG V30 Price and Availability: