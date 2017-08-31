Samsung Gear Sport goes official with 1.2-inch display, military grade durability and 5 ATM water resistance

Alongside announcing the Gear Fit2 Pro fitness tracker at a pre-IFA event in Germany, Samsung has also announced its new smartwatch – the Samsung Gear Sport. However, unlike last year where Samsung unveiled two smartwatches – Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier – Samsung this time stuck around with just one smartwatch.

The Samsung Gear Sport is not just a smartwatch, but, it’s a fitness tracker as well. Apart from doing what all other smartwatches do, the Samsung Gear Sport also does what some fitness trackers do. It can automatically track your activities like walking, running and cycling, and, on top of that, it can also track other activities like dancing or playing basketball.

The Samsung Gear Sport also comes with Heart Rate sensor which monitors your heart rate in real-time, whether you are doing any exercises or simply resting on a couch. Moreover, like the Gear Fit2 Pro, it also comes with swim tracking which is done by Speedo’s Speedo On app. Other apps like Under Amour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo found on the Gear Fit2 Pro, along with Spotify Offline mode, have also made their way on to the Samsung Gear Sport.

Furthermore, users can also customize their fitness plan with goals and alerts tailored for them. Apart from that, the Samsung Gear Sport also comes with 5 ATM water resistance which makes it usable even at a depth of 50 meters under water. Of course, when a smartwatch is used as a fitness tracker, it ought to be durable enough, and hence, the Gear Sport comes with MIL-STD-810G military grade certification.

Also, apart from using the Samsung Gear Sport as a fitness tracker, it can also be used to control Samsung IoT-enabled devices, use it as a remote control, or, to make payments via Samsung Pay.

“At Samsung, we celebrate the everyday athlete – whether you’re going for a light jog, or training for your next triathlon. We have a long history of embracing choice and innovation, and our wearables are designed to help consumers of varying fitness levels meet their goals and aspirations. We want to help remove the stigma that fit can only mean one thing and that fitness trackers are complex and for only the most intense of workouts. Our new Samsung Gear wearables help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and fulfilled life in a smart and seamless way.” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Gear Sport specifications:

1.0 GHz dual-core processor RAM: 768 MB

Tizen OS Display: 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3, 360 x 360 pixel resolution and Full-color Always-on Display

4 GB Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC

Heart Rate Monitor, Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Ambient Light Other: 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) water resistance, MIL STD 810G military grade certification, Samsung Pay

42.9(W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm Strap Size: 20 mm

50 grams (without band) Compatibility: Android version 4.4 or later and with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 on iOS 9.0 or later

Black, Blue Battery: 300 mAh with Wireless Charging

Samsung Gear Sport Price and Availability: