Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro fitness tracker announced with 5 ATM water resistance and swim tracking

After announcing the Gear Fit2 fitness tracker last year, Samsung has now announced an improved version of the Gear Fit2, called Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, at a pre-IFA event in Berlin, Germany. The details of the Gear Fit2 Pro were mistakenly revealed by Samsung on their website last week, however, the company was quick to take it down.

Having said that, as the company has now officially unveiled the product, we now know more about it. The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is successor to last year’s Gear Fit2, however, there aren’t any major improvements over the Gear Fit2 as it’s more of an iterative update.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro comes with a 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 and a resolution of 216 x 432 pixels. It’s powered by a dual-core processor which is laced with 512 MB RAM. As is with Samsung’s all wearables, the Gear Fit2 Pro runs the company’s Tizen OS.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro also has 4 GB of on-board storage, and, a 200 mAh battery that keeps the lights on. While all this is similar to what we have already seen on last year’s Gear Fit2, what’s new on Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is that it now comes with water resistance of 5 ATM. What that means is that you can use it under water at a depth of 50 meters.

Apart from that, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro also comes with swim tracking courtesy of Samsung’s partnership with Speedo. Your swimming activities are tracked by the Speedo On app which comes pre-installed on the Gear Fit2 Pro. Moreover, other activities like walking, running and cycling will also be tracked.

Lastly, the Gear Fit2 Pro also comes with some other fitness apps like Under Amour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo for activity, nutrition, sleep and fitness tracking functions. Oh, and yes, did we say that it has Spotify Offline mode which would let you listen to your favorite music without Internet? Yes, it’s possible.

“Our Gear customers have been looking for more water-resistant products, and now with the Speedo partnership and the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, we are delivering the best experience to meet their demands. As we look to meet the changing needs of consumers and their desire to track a range of activities and wellness factors – we are excited to bring these unique capabilities to consumers who love being in the water.” said Kiseon Kim, Vice President of Wearable Product Strategy Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro specifications:

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Price and Availability: