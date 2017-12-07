Here’s when the LG V30+ will be launched in India

The last phone that South Korean tech giant LG launched in India was the K7i with Mosquito Away Technology back in September. Now, the company is all set to launch its flagship LG V30+ in India next week.

LG has sent out press invites to the media for the launch of LG V30+ in India on December 13. The LG V30+, which is successor to the V20, was announced back in August this year. The LG V30+ sports a bezel-less design which is similar to the LG G6 which was launched earlier this year.

The V30+ sports a 6-inch Quad-HD+ OLED display that has aspect ratio of 18:9. However, the V30+ doesn’t come with a secondary display that has been a signature feature of the V Series. Instead, the V30+ now comes with a Floating Bar to make up for it.

Being a flagship smartphone, the LG V30+ comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. It boots up to Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, ships with a 3300 mAh battery with support for Wireless Charging.

The LG V30+ also sports a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16 MP and 13 MP cameras. For selfies, you get a 5 MP snapper on the front. LG had also announced the V30 alongside the V30+, and, the only difference between both these devices is their internal storage. The V30 comes with 64 GB internal storage whereas the V30+ comes with 128 GB storage. You can check out full specifications below.

LG V30+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

6-inch QuadHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 OLED FullVision Display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 16 MP standard (with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS, EIS, Hybrid Auto-focus, LDAF, PDAF) + 13 MP wide-angle (with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree lens) with LED flash

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

There’s no information about the pricing of the V30+ in India yet, but, we will know more about it once the device goes official on December 13.

What do you think should be the ideal price of LG V30+ in India?