Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is making a great bunch of smartphones, Honor 7X which is a dual-camera smartphone is one of ’em. The Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i are the two best smartphones from Honor that we know and it seems the Honor 7X will be the next one on the list. There are 5 cool things to know about Honor 7X, so here they are.

Honor 7X comes in full metal bezel-less design

When it comes to the design, the Honor 7X is instantly appealing and eye-catchy, it boasts a full metal design carved from a single aluminum. It’s easier to hold due to its rounded edges and thin form factor.

The design reminds me of the Honor 8 Pro and the Honor 9i. Compared to its predecessor Honor 6X, there’s a significant change in the design language, Honor 7X offers a premium smartphone experience.

You are probably going to fancy the Honor 7X design if you are shifting from a past Android phone that’s not fully metal or plastic made. All in all, the Honor 7X emerges with a great design and it’s a plus one from us.

Has a large 5.93-inch FullView 18:9 screen

Not just the design, the display on the Honor 7X is stretched for a full viewing experience, the bezels are minimized. The display looks even bigger than the traditional smartphones having an identical screen diagonal.

Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch FullView LTPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels enhancing the multimedia experience. A screen with fewer bezels often gives more content visibility and better at viewing which makes a delightful experience.

Backed up by Dual Cameras & Portrait mode

The primary feature of the Honor 7X is the dual cameras on the back. The rear side hooks up a dual-camera setup (16 MP + 2 MP) alongside an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. When you hear dual cameras, things such as Bokeh or Depth mode is expected and Honor 7X is no exception. The dual cameras can control the depth and tweak the image with the given camera features.

Honor also has added a new Portrait mode feature to the cameras and what it does is it takes the best portraits with bokeh effect or blurred background. It supports on both side, the front camera as well as the back camera. In addition, the presence of Live Photos mode and other camera features makes it a complete camera package.

We have shared some camera samples in our Honor 7X first impressions, do check them out.

It’s packed with nifty software features

The Honor 7X runs on customized Android OS named EMUI version 5.1 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. With the custom software, there are a number of features that come handy and things can be done with ease. Features include App twin, gesture-based fingerprint scanner, knuckle screenshots, Smart assistance, featured Camera, battery saving traits, split screen, and so on.

The App twin clones the app for using two accounts such as two WhatsApps or Facebook that runs simultaneously. The fingerprint scanner isn’t just for unlocking the phone, it hides tricks up its sleeves such as swiping from the top to the bottom brags the notification panel, tapping while on the camera takes selfies, swipe photos in the gallery using the fingerprint. Other things include taking screenshots using knuckles.

Honor 7X is Pocket-Friendly

Pricing is yet one of the 5 things we liked, Honor has kept it on the lower side. Hence, it is affordable and value for money. The 32 GB storage variant of the Honor 7X is priced at ₹12,999 while the 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹15,999.