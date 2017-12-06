Honor 7X First Impressions

Honor announced its newest Honor X series smartphone in London alongside the flagship Honor View 10. For a price of ₹12,999, the Honor 7X has as much as a phone having dual cameras, a bezel-less type design, full metal body, cameras supporting Portrait mode and much more. Honor 7X is an attractive mid-segment device that can with many phones, it is yet just launched and we shared our first impressions below.

Honor 7X Specifications

Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait Mode

8 MP, Portrait Mode Storage: 64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)

64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2) Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black

Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Price: ₹12,999 (32 GB), 15,999 (64 GB)

Design, Build, & Performance

The Honor 7X offers a premium smartphone experience. After the launch of the Honor 8 Pro, there’s a big change in the design, Honor 7X, Honor 9i, Honor 8 Pro, they all feature full metal body. Hence, the Honor 7X feels skinny and easier to hold due to its rounded edges.

One of the key highlights of the Honor 7X is the display which has minimum bezels. It sports a 5.93-inch FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and covered with 2.5D scratch resistant glass. The whole body is carved from a single sleek metal with least bezels.

The Honor 7X is a dual-camera smartphone and competes with the phones like Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5s Plus, and others. Aside from the camera, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the backside just below the dual-camera and it supports gestures like the rest of the Honor devices we know.

Unlike Honor View 10 which is a high-end device with the fastest Kirin 970 chip, the Honor 7X is kept in the mid-range segment with Kirin 659 laced with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage in its top variant. There’s a 32 GB variant for a lesser price.

The lack of the type-C port is quite disappointing, the newer USB is now standardized and many smartphones do come with it. The fact that Honor is keeping it reserved for its flagships, the micro USB port seems obsolete and Honor certainly should adopt the type-C port now.

The left holds hybrid dual SIM tray supporting 4G SIM cards with VoLTE calling. The microSD is supported on the SIM2 slot, no dedicated slot provided. The bottom offers a micro USB port, a 3.5 mm headphones port and loudspeakers. The two microphones are located at the top and at the bottom. The right side holds the power and volume key.

Dual Cameras & Portrait Mode

For imaging, the Honor 7X has a total of three cameras. The rear side has a dual camera setup (16 MP + 2 MP) alongside an 8 MP selfie camera. Surprisingly, Honor has added a new Portrait mode feature to the cameras so it can take the best portraits with a blurred background. The dual cameras can control the depth and tweak the image with the given camera features.

We took some shots to check out the cameras. The front camera takes mindboggling selfies, it uses the Portrait mode to capture the image with blurred background or bokeh effect. The same applies to the dual cameras, the Live Photos and Depth mode are also included. So far, the daylight shots appear good, the camera is just right for the price. We will share more samples soon in our full review.

Honor 7X Camera Samples

Software & User Interface

We didn’t get to experience the Android Oreo on the Honor 7X, the company has launched the EMUI 8.0 based on Oreo in its flagship. Sadly, the Honor 7X didn’t get a chance, it still runs on the EMUI 5.1 based on Nougat.

Early Verdict

Things that made Honor 7X impressive are its premium design, FullView 18:9 display, the cameras that take Portraits with bokeh effect, the smartphone offers as much features for its price. We will hold our opinions until we are done with the Honor 7X review.