Honor View 10 announced globally, featuring Android Oreo, 5.99-inch bezel-less display, dual cameras, Kirin 970, and more
Honor just launched its mid-range smartphone Honor 7X and made an announcement for the upcoming Honor View 10 device in the next month (Honor V10 in China). Unlike Honor 7X, the Honor View 10 is the company’s premium offering that competes with the flagships like OnePlus 5T.
Honor View 10 is a high-end device with the fastest Kirin 970 octa-core chip laced with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage wrapped up in an aluminum unibody. It is also the first Honor smartphone to feature Kirin 970 and runs the newest Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top.
One of the key features of the View 10 is the 5.99-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of the Honor View 10 is yet Full HD+ for a 6-inch screen. The predecessor Honor 8 Pro (a.k.a Honor V9), however, offers 2K display.
For imaging, the phone includes a dual camera setup on the rear side (16 MP + 20 MP) with AI shooting technology. Alongside, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera that works for face unlock. The fingerprint scanner is included and it is visible on the front side embedded on the home button.
Honor has managed to keep a 3,750 mAh battery in a 7mm unibody with fast charging support, the SuperCharge technology by HUAWEI uses a 4.5A charging.
The availability of the phone is set to 8th January 2018 in selected countries, including the US, UK, India, and across Europe. The pricing will be at €499 (Europe) £449 (UK) and will be available in Midnight Black and Navy Blue. The company hasn’t revealed any update on the US pricing as of now.
Honor View 10 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo
- Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based
- CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm Kirin 970 SoC
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12
- Memory: Up to 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: Up to 128 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 13 MP, Portrait Mode
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Battery: 3,750 mAh (non-removable)
- Colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue
Honor View 10 Price & Availability
- Price: €499 (Europe) £449 (UK)
- Availability: 8th January 2018
