The most awaited smartphone Honor 7X has been launched globally today along with Honor V10 in an event held in London. Honor 7X is the successor to the Honor 6X launched in January this year, and it’s targeted at the midrange smartphone market.

The company is putting pressure more on the design language, the Honor 7X has a new bezel-less look with its metallic unibody. The two main features of the phone are the 5.93-inch FullView display with and the dual cameras with support for Live Photos, Portrait mode and more.

The display on the Honor 7X has Full HD+ resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio which enhances the multimedia experience. There is a dual camera setup on the rear side (16 MP + 2 MP). Honor has upgraded the camera to 16 MP with an additional 2 MP camera for depth-of-field effects. The front side offers an 8 MP camera with Portrait mode.

On the hardware side, the Honor 7X packs a Kirin 659 chip having 8 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz. There are two variants of the Honor 7X, one with 32 GB storage and other being a 64 GB storage variant, both aided by a microSD card. Honor 7X comes with 4 GB of RAM, LPDDR3-type. It includes a 3,340 mAh non-removable battery.

Honor’s EMUI 5.1 software is based on Android 7.0 Nougat with 5th October 2017 security patch. Honor 7X offers Android N with customized skin on top. EMUI 5.1 software is packed with a number of features for a better user experience.

Honor 7X is priced at ₹12,999 for 32 GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for 64 GB storage variant. For the rest of the countries, it is priced at $199 (US), €299 (Europe), and £269 (UK).

Honor 7X Specifications

Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2)

32 GB or 64 GB internal, microSD card support (SIM2) Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait Mode

8 MP, Portrait Mode Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black

Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

Honor 7X Price in India, Variants, & Availability

Price: ₹12,999 (32 GB), ₹15,999 (64 GB)

₹12,999 (32 GB), ₹15,999 (64 GB) Availability: Honor 7X is available on Amazon India starting from 7th December at 12 PM. It is also available on Honor India store.

Also, check out hands-on with Honor 7X.