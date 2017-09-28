We all know how annoying and dangerous it is to have mosquitoes around. One bite and you have to visit your doctor. If its worse, you might just end up spending a couple of days in the hospital. That not only affects your health and wastes your time, but also costs money. Well, prevention is better than cure, and hence, South Korean manufacturer LG has launched the LG K7i smartphone in India which helps you prevent mosquito related diseases with its mosquito repelling technology.

The LG K7i comes with Mosquito Away technology which helps you get rid of the mosquitoes around you. It comes with a special cover called Mosquito Away Cover which can be snapped on to the smartphone. It features a speaker that generates ultra sonic sound to repel mosquitoes. This sound is above the 30 KHz frequency, which while not audible to the humans, is certainly safe.

The LG K7i also comes with a Mosquito Away Stand on which you can put the smartphone when are making use of the Mosquito Away technology to get rid of mosquitoes around you. The Mosquito Away technology is “invisible and odorless” as it relies on ultra-sonic sound instead of emitting any light or chemicals.

LG says that it Mosquito Away is totally safe to use as no harmful chemicals were used. Moreover, as this technology doesn’t make use of any chemicals, you don’t have to go through the hassles of changing the refill every month. Just snap on that special Mosquito Away cover and you are all set.

Well, while all that sounds so good, the LG K7i itself is a low-end smartphone. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. It has a 5-inch FWVGA on-cell display and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

For photography, you get an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. To save the photos and videos take with these cameras, you have 16 GB of internal storage at your disposal. However, you expand the storage via microSD card if you want.

The LG K7i supports 4G VoLTE, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 2500 mAh battery which is removable.

“LG is happy to announce the launch of this innovation. As a responsible brand we would like to introduce products based on Indian consumer insights; launch of K7i is an extension of this philosophy. We at LG want to deliver innovation at its best for our customers and we hope that this product will be beneficial for them. Earlier we have launched Mosquito Away AC & TV, the response for this technology has been extremely positive and I am confident K7i too will be appreciated by consumers.” said Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India.

LG K7i Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1.1 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) On-Cell display

5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) On-Cell display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Mosquito Away Technology

Mosquito Away Technology Battery: 2500 mAh removable battery

LG K7i Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7990

₹7990 Availability: To be available for purchase via offline retail stores across India

So, are you buying this mosquito-repelling smartphone?