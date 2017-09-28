Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs surface online

More than a week ago, pricing and color details of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leaked online. According to that leak, the Pixel 2 would come in three colors – Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White. However, the Pixel 2 XL would only come in two colors – Just Black and Black & White. Speaking of the pricing, the 64 GB variant of Pixel 2 would be priced at $649 and 128 GB at $749. As far as Pixel 2 XL is concerned, the 64 GB variant would come with a price tag of $849 while the 128 GB variant would set you back by $949. Having said that, some more details have surfaced online today which reveal the specifications of both these smartphones.

This information comes from Android Authority which was provided to them by an “exclusive source”. According to the source, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is what you will find on majority of this year’s Android flagships. Moreover, like we already said, both these smartphones will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

There was no information provided about the amount of RAM that we would get on these smartphones, however, it’s safe to say that we are getting 4 GB of RAM. Having said that, Google has ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack on this year’s Pixels, and instead, it’s offering dual stereo speakers. The source also said that Google won’t be offering USB Type-C headphones in all the markets. Well, that’s something Google needs to rethink of.

Speaking of the design, the Pixel 2 XL is said to have screen-to-body ratio of around 80% to 85% which indicates that it will flaunt smaller bezels similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S8. The Pixel 2 won’t have this kind of design though, rather, it will look similar to last year’s Pixel.

Google is also calling the cameras on both these Pixels as “Pixel Cameras” which would come with OIS. Last year’s Pixels didn’t have OIS and they instead relied on EIS.

Furthermore, both these Pixels will come with an E-SIM card slot which would let you use different networks without having to change your SIM card. Also on board is the IP67 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass 5.

The Pixel 2 XL will also come with an Active Edge feature on its left side which will allow the users to squeeze the phone to launch Google Assistant or perform some other tasks. This is similar to the Edge Sense technology that we have seen on the HTC U11.

What’s also interesting to know is that buying either of these Pixels will get you unlimited Google Cloud storage valid until 2023.

Google Pixel 2 Specifications [rumored]

Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications [rumored]

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is going to be unveiled on October 4. However, we are still pretty sure to come across more leaks pertaining to these smartphones until they are made official next week.