Xiaomi ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale has started, grab the best deals during this festival

Xiaomi’s Diwali sale has kickstarted today and you can buy discounted products during this three days mega sale on this festival season. The sale offers Mobile phones, Wearables, Accessories as well as ₹1 flash sales, bid-to-win contest, prizes on answering questions and more. The sale will run three days exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Store app and will close on this Friday, 29th September 2017.

You can grab the newly launched Xiaomi Mi A1 which is priced at ₹14,999 or the Xiaomi Remdi Note 4 available for ₹10,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Offer

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the most popular smartphone from Xiaomi which sold in million is now available at a discounted price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) – ₹9,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) – ₹10,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Offer

Apart from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offer, the Redmi 4 has also slashed prices. The company is offering ₹1,500 off on purchase of Redmi 4 smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) – ₹8,499

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) – ₹9,499

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Offer

The phablet Xiaomi Mi Max 2 cuts ₹2,000, previously available at ₹16,999 for 64 GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) – ₹12,999

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) – ₹14,999

Xiami Mi Protect Offer

Mi Protect secures your phone against accidental or liquid damage with Mi Protect. It is now available at ₹399.

Xiaomi Mi Protect – ₹399

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Edition is also available for the purchase. The Lake Blue edition is recently launched to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

More Offers on Diwali with Mi sale

You can also claim and redeem coupons for discounts on various products. Paytm users get flat ₹400 cashback on buying Redmi Note 4.

On any purchase made via Mi.com during this sale, users are entitled to receive ₹1,111 cashback on domestic flight bookings via Paytm until 31st October.

Smartphone buyers will also receive free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play subscription for 3 months.

You can check out the sale on the Mi website for more offers.

